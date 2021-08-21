Hastings, MN

The improvements of Diffley Road-County Road 30 school area Eagan

Terry Davis

Jamar Penny/Unsplash

HASTINGS, MN - Dakota County is starting construction on the Diffley Road Project (County Road 30) in cooperation with Eagan City and Independent School District 196 on Diffley Road. This project will include:

- Narrow Diffley Road to one lane of traffic from County Road 43 to County Road 43, in each direction, to Braddock Trail.

- Install the Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail two single-lane roundabouts.

- Enhance the pedestrian crossings by adding four active beacons and a new road link from Braddock Trail to the south parking lot.

- Construct new access from Daniel Drive to Dakota Hills Middle School/Eagan High School South lot.

- Enhance traffic in the Dakota Hills Middle School, Eagan High School, and Northview Parking lots.

All are invited to join the project team on the following school orientation events on Monday 30 August for a post-building open house:

- Elementary Northview, 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

- Middle school Dakota Hills, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

- High School Eagan, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

This open house provides information on the suggested safe routes for school students to walk and bicycle paths, driver safety obligations for everyone, and school parking and drop-off and pick-up routes.

Access points on Diffley Road and Daniel Drive on the Diffley Marketplace are sole entries. Take the Patrick Road from Diffley Marketplace. Tentative escape through Diffley Road or Daniel Drive poses significant traffic flow and security problems.

The pedestrian and cycling routes will be accessible during the building process via the way illustrated on the map below. These specified footpaths shall be marked with signage and traffic control devices. Please stay on the established pedestrian access roads. These routes can alter a little during construction, particularly on the Daniel Drive, the Braddock Trail, and the Diffley entrance.

Don't hesitate to contact diffleyconstruction@bolton-menk.com via e-mail or phone the hotline at 612-258-2918. For up-to-date building information, check the Diffley Road project webpage for Bolton & Menk.

