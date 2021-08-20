The health guidance for Minnesota State Fair 2021

@mnstatefair/Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Every fairgoer must contribute to the fair's success and must do the right thing. An ailing nation is not a suitable backdrop for the Great Minnesota Get-Together tradition.

Some of their regular fairgoers will be uneasy because they encourage rather than force people to follow current instructions. It's not compulsory, but they ask that people go because they want to follow their health advice, not because it's required.

They recognize that no event can be entirely risk-free, and they rely on you to play your role in assisting them in presenting as safe an event as possible by following the health guidelines below:

Make an informed choice regarding the fair

Before you go, think about your health and the health of others around you. Immunocompromised people and their caretakers should avoid big gatherings and wear a face mask indoors and outdoors if social separation is impossible. You can find more information on COVID-19 on the Minnesota Department of Health's complete COVID-19 webpage.

Get vaccinated

Please do it for yourself and everyone else, especially children under 12 and people who cannot be vaccinated. Unvaccinated people account for the great majority of current COVID-19 cases. While you will not be required to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to access the fair, they strongly urge you to consider getting vaccinated for your own and others' safety. Those who cannot get a vaccine in advance can get one for free at the fair. No ID, no insurance.

Wear a face-covering

If you are above two and medically able to wear a mask, they strongly recommend you to do so:

- Indoors for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals

- Outside in crowded environments, especially when not vaccinated

- Some stands where they compel everyone to wear a mask on their stand

They are primarily outdoor events with lots of food and drink. Their organization needs your aid to enforce mandatory masks fairground-wide. Wear a facial covering if you go inside to shop or see an exhibit. If you go inside, wear a face covering while shopping or viewing an exhibit. If you aren't vaccinated, you must wear a mask to donate blood, get a vaccine, or ride a trolley.

They recommend bringing your mask, but if you forget, they'll provide one. Ask at the gate, an information booth, or several building entrances.

There are nine more health guidance on the 2021 Minnesota State Fair that you need to know. For complete information, please visit mnstatefair.org.

