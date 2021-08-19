Visit Duluth: 5 top Duluth Parks

Beatrice Selly/Unsplash

DULUTH, MN - Duluth has over 130 urban parks. Discover parks, unique playgrounds, municipal gardens, and beautiful parks located in the city's natural forests. Therefore, here are 5 top Duluth Parks to visit:

Bayfront Festival Park

Summer performances on Lake Superior's stunning shoreline make Bayfront Festival Park a better place! In winter, with an outside skating rink and the winter beauty, Bayfront comes to life. Experience the beauty of the Bentleyville Tour of Lights with around 3 million lights adorning the park.

The Rose Garden at Leif Erikson Park

Duluth's Rose Garden is a beautiful addition to Leif Erikson Park and offers a magnificent arrangement of around 3,000 rose bushes and other floral delights. There is also a well, a marble gazebo, a grassy lawn, and many benches facing the lake.

Western Waterfront Trail

The Western Waterfront Trail has around 5 thousand accessible walking routes along the banks of the St. Louis River. It is the starting point for Willard Munger Trail, a paved section of 60 miles, regarded as one of the most picturesque stretches in the State.

Park Point (Minnesota Point)

It is located at the end of Minnesota Avenue and is a favorite summer swimming and recreation site for locals and tourists alike. The park features a big recreational playing field, sand volleyball courts, a playground, and various shelters and grills reserved in advance. Park Point is open until the sunset. The Duluth Area Family YMCA is in charge of running the Beach House. In the summer months, the beach is served by lifeguards.

Gichi-Ode' Akiing (Lake Place Park)

Gichi-ode' Akiing (Park Lake Place) is located off the beach, directly above the lake corner. The park is connected to Sister Cities Park and a small atrium with planned summer events. Gichi-ode' Akiing, funded by Duluth Sister Cities International, displayed public art.

If you want to know more about the lists of Duluth Parks, please visit visitduluth.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.