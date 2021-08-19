Hennepin County Department of Environment and Energy opens job opportunity for an Environmental Educator

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - The Hennepin County Department of Environment and Energy is looking for an Environmental Educator to implement environmental awareness and outreach strategies for departmental initiatives, including climate action, trash prevention, and recycling and natural resources conservation.

The Environmental Education and Outreach Unit is responsible for teaching the community of departmental services, advocating environmental management, and encouraging people to take actions to protect and improve the environment for future generations.

You will do the following duties in this position:

- Helping in the execution of environmental awareness and education programs by assisting with their development.

- Developing and implementing additional messaging strategies for department programs by creating environmental education content for digital newsletters, websites, social media, print materials, and other communication channels. • Maintain a database of environmental education information.

- You will conduct outreach, which will include presenting at events, providing training, and participating in them on relevant environmental topics such as climate action, waste prevention, composting, water quality, and the proper disposal of hazardous materials to a diverse range of audiences.

- Conducting content, audience, and resource research to inform department objectives and initiatives.

- Investigating educational methodologies and messaging tactics.

- Evaluating the effectiveness of educational and awareness-raising efforts.

This employment is done mainly remotely with some on-site work. This will be in 701 Building, 701 Fourth Ave S, Suite 700, Minneapolis, MN, 55415, and at numerous work sites in the County of Hennepin. Working hours are Monday through Friday, business days, and occasional community events and meetings night and weekend.

A limited-duration or temporary position with benefit earning potential for a period of up to two years with the prospect of extension is available.

If you want to be considered for this position, you must include a cover letter that expresses your interest in the position with your application materials. Invitations to interview will be extended based on an evaluation of the applicant's education and work experience. Drug testing and a background check will be required of final candidates before being hired.

The deadline for the application is on August 30, 2021. For additional information about this position, please visit governmentjobs.com.

