Leah Kelley/Pexels

DULUTH, MN - Duluth is one of the cities in Minnesota that has the best sports and recreation venues. Therefore, there are 5 top sports and recreation places in Duluth that you can visit every day:

- Day Tripper of Duluth

Day Tripper Duluth offers guided outdoor adventures to and from Duluth, the North Shore, and the South Shore. We offer a wide range of activities every season for small and big groups of all ages and abilities. Visit our website to see our complete range of trips and camping opportunities. Come and try fat biking, paddleboarding, kayaking on Lake Superior or improving mountain riding, and much more! Learn, go out, enjoy Day Tripper from Duluth.

- Enger Park Golf Course

Enger Park is centrally located in Duluth and provides three nine championships. Rolling hills, changing fairways, and elevation changes all factor into this picturesque and demanding layout. Multiple tees enable players of all levels.

- Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory

The Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve is open to the public year-round for research and pleasure. You may explore geology, plants, and fauna with more than 4 kilometers of hiking trails. Observatory employees at Hawk Ridge Bird carry out bird studies and provide public training during the fall season.

- Spirit Lake Marina and RV Park Rentals

Discover the picturesque St. Louis River, the world's largest freshwater estuary. Take a group on your new pontoon boats, or have a quiet paddle on a canoe or Kayak through many of the numerous bays and inlets — in the city.

- Wheel Fun Rentals

They are giving the entire family, from toddlers to grandparents, a chance to have some unique bicycle fun! There is something for everyone of all ages, groups, and family configurations to enjoy. Regularly, all of our goods are serviced and maintained. Weekdays only (10:00 a.m. - evening) from Memorial Day through Labor Day; weekends only (10:00 a.m. - evening) from Labor Day through the end of the year. Based on the type of bicycle, hourly charges are charged.

Are you interested in visiting it? Plan your free time and go to these five best sports and recreation spots in Duluth with friends or family. If you want to know more about sports and recreation spots in Duluth, please visit visitduluth.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.