Promoting safe neighborhoods at Falcon Heights, 20mph Horizon Residential Speed Limits

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The City will host a public hearing in the coming weeks on an ordinance change that would grant the City Engineer the ability to recommend modifications to the speed limit on streets within the City's jurisdiction.

As a result of this law change, which follows the recently approved policy in St. Paul, the City would enforce 20mph speed limits on residential routes throughout the City. Pedestrian fatalities have been demonstrated to be significantly reduced when speed restrictions are lowered.

As well as consistency with neighborhoods, studies reveal that pedestrian fatalities drastically limit car speeds to 20mph.

- A person hit 20 miles an hour is 13 percent likely to suffer a severe injury or death.

- An individual hit at 30 miles per hour has a 40 percent chance of severe injury or death.

- The risk of a person hit 40 miles per hour is 73 percent severely injured or dying.

Local Cities Authority

In 2019, the Legislature of Minnesota enacted a policy that permits communities to set speed restrictions within their competence. The regulation covers roadways owned or maintained by the City and not by Ramsey County or the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The Context

The City's engineering department studied traffic speeds on Falcon Heights roads in 2020. Anecdotal evidence from other local and national sources inspired a report given to Council in draft form this Spring. The City was also surveyed to gauge citizen opinion on 20mph zones. It was then presented to Council.

The Implementation

The Council examined the draft Speed Limit Report and the results of the Resident Survey in Spring 2021. The date for the public hearing is tentatively set for September 22, 2021. Then, The installation of signs will commence shortly in October 2021.

For further information about the 20mph residential speed limit, please visit the local initiative's resources at St. Paul's, Minneapolis, St. Anthony Village, and St. Louis Park's websites.

