David Ballew/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN - As a result of the ongoing drought conditions that have affected communities throughout Minnesota, Saint Paul Regional Water Services, or SPRWS, has implemented watering restrictions that will take effect from Tuesday, August 17, and will include odd/even watering schedules as well as time restrictions.

Restrictions on watering

SPRWS water users are confined to those watering patterns as of Tuesday, 17 August:

Odd/Even watering: Watering:

- SPRWS customers can water at the odd-numbered days of the month with odd-numbered addresses.

- SPRWS customers with uniformly numbered addresses may water on uniform days of the month.

Restrictions on watering time:

- Watering outdoors can only take place before midday or any day after 6 p.m.

Include exceptions:

- Commercial outdoor water applications, like kindergartens or community gardens.

- If daily watering is necessary, a new sod or seed may be irrigated. It is advisable to delay the planting of new soda or seeds until fall or drought.

- Trees can be watered, if needed, with a dropping pan, bucket, or watering bag.

The conditions of drought

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or MNDNR has declared SPRWS restricted as of August 17. The Mississippi River in Anoka drops to 1,500 cubic feet per second or less for five days.

On August 10, 78 percent of Minnesota was in severe drought, 42 percent was in extreme drought, and 7 percent was in exceptional drought. The DNR and others are taking extra actions. SPRWS continues to monitor local drought conditions with water utility partners, including the DNR.

The MN DNR's statewide drought plan requires increased efforts from SPRWS customers. 5 - 8 inches of rain over a month is required to drastically improve conditions.

For additional information about water restriction penalties, the area that applying the restriction, the lawn and garden water conservation tips, please visit stpaul.gov.

