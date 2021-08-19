Top veg-friendly restaurants in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - Twin cities are known as good places to go to eat. All the hottest restaurants with incredible menus are available there. Include a Veg-friendly menu all complete in St. Paul city. Here's to see our restaurant's recommendation that serves vegan-friendly menus.

1. J. Selby's

J. Selby's opens their dining room again! No reservations require, which means first come, first served, but online take-out and delivery are still available for customers.

J. Selby's offers plant-based comfort meals, including meatless burgers and wraps, as well as vegetable-based dishes like stir-fries and salads. They also have a wide selection of delicious baked pastries and soft-serve ice cream, all of which are dairy- and egg-free.

In addition, not only serve a plant-based menu but J. Selby's also composted their food waste to do a reuse and recycle campaign for our sustainability. They also use many compostable goods, including our: to-go boxes, bowls, cups, to-go silverware, basket liners, paper towels, straws, and napkins.

2. Groundswell

In December of 2009, Groundswell began the reconstruction of the coffeeshop at 1342 Thomas Ave. It started developing their business by inviting the musician to attract customers to come.

In December of 2012, Groundswell expanded its menu by adding the bakery kitchen and began offering in-house bakery and cafe food. And today, they start selling a vegan bakery too.

3. French Meadow Cafe

French Meadow was founded in 1985 and is one of the bakeries in the United Stade that get organic bread bakery certificates. Since then, French Meadow has been serving great natural, local, organic food, including vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options.

Today, the French Meadow Bakery & Café expands its menu to breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day, as well as full-service dinner with Chef Specials. Provides a menu focused on organic, natural, and locally sourced products to offer vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegetarian alternatives for their beloved customers.

