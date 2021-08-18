Top 5 restaurants near Vikings Training Camp in Eagan

Jonathan Borba/Pexels

EAGAN, MN - The action at the U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp is sure to make you hungry! Listed below are the closest and best restaurants. There are 5 top Eagan restaurants near the U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp that you need to visit:

Volstead House Whiskey Bar & Speakeasy

A hidden speakeasy just a few miles from Viking Lakes may or may not be known to you. Go ahead to Burgers and Bottles and proceed to the red door in the back. A stunning liquor bottle wall display transports you back to the Prohibition era. Volstead House is a popular destination for both visitors and residents.

Union 32 Craft House

A beer sanctuary unlike any other is located in the backyard of Viking Lakes, the Minnesota Vikings' headquarters and training complex. The famed beer wall at Union 32 Craft House makes it the spot during Vikings Training Camp. Pour yourself one of the 32 homebrewed beers, lagers, and ales. You can do one or five. The beer wall is the star of this brewpub, but don't let it distract you from the food. Classics like nachos and wings are available, as well as items from the "What the Truck Menu."

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Summer, football, and BBQ? Nothing. A local favorite serving slow-smoked meats and delicious sides for over ten years is just a short walk away from Viking Lakes. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is famed for its delectable ribs, pit-smoked chicken wings, beef brisket, and more. You'll be in barbecue nirvana whether you want to cook up a family supper or take it on a picnic near Camp.

Lone Oak Grill

Lone Oak Grill is only 3 miles from Vikings Training Camp and is famed for its burgers and bourbon. Featuring 36 beers on tap and house-smoked specialties like the Tipsy Texan (2-hour pecan wood smoked brisket, hot links), you can't go wrong at this local favorite. You can enjoy unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Marys at Lone Oak Grill before traveling to Training Camp.

Burgers and Bottles

The Brunch Burger (fried egg, cheddar cheese, and smoked bacon) is a gourmet favorite, as is the Smokehouse Poutine (fries topped with fresh cheese curds, house-smoked brisket, and gravy). For something lighter, try the Thai Chicken Wrap or the Cobb Salad. To top it off, a magnificent display of vintage Coke bottles will transport you back to your youth and make you want to stay all day.

Are you planning to visit one of the five restaurants in Eagan? Plan your time with your family or friends to enjoy the delicious food and drinks served.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.