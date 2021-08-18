Hennepin County is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion

Fauxels/Pexels

HENNEPIN, MN - Hennepin County is committed to developing a diverse workforce that reflects their residents' diversity.

At Hennepin County, diversity refers to the distinctions, similarities, and unique characteristics of individuals, groups, and communities. It is not limited to race and gender, but also to human characteristics, values, beliefs, actions, orientations, conventions, and experiences.

Hennepin County integrates diversity into recruiting, retention, and promotion through vision and action supported by top leaders, resulting in an inclusive and inviting atmosphere that supports creativity and innovation.

Diversity and inclusion are critical components of an organization's development and achievement of their major goals of:

- Providing the customers with great service

- Being a progressive, forward-thinking employer where job seekers desire to work

The workforce in Hennepin County is becoming increasingly diverse. They respect and value differences, and they recognize that having a varied workforce allows us to capitalize on unique abilities and produce inclusive leaders, which in turn boosts their cultural competence and, ultimately, increases employee retention.

Training and events to raise cultural awareness

Training and events are used to increase their staff's comprehension and awareness of cultural differences. Building knowledge and enhancing understanding give a basis for change and intercultural conflict is diminished by recognizing cultural differences, thereby increasing productivity.

Mentoring

At the department and county levels, mentorship programs provide official and informal chances for employees to learn and develop. Their mentorship programs promote information transfer, encourage professional development, increase leadership and management abilities and build various cultural leaders for the future generation.

For further information about this, please visit hennepin.us.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.