The procedures to safely burn wood and protect your health from wood smoke

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Ask the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, or Ask the MPCA has received questions from Minnesotans on how to deal with the health problems they are experiencing due to the constant burning of wood. In response to these questions, the MPCA provided an explanation on how to burn wood responsibly and how to maintain health if there is wood burning.

In the winter, many Minnesotans use wood-burning equipment and fireplaces to heat their homes. Many people use fireplaces in their outside spaces and events. In reality, Minnesota agencies' studies show an increase in home wood burning for both heat and recreation. From May 2017 to April 2018, Minnesotans used 1.5 million cords of wood.

But wood-burning emits tiny particles and toxic fumes. According to a 2014 emissions inventory, residential wood burning accounted for 55 percent of direct fine particle pollution. Fine particles can aggravate lung illness, induce asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and raise the risk of respiratory infections. Breathing in tiny particles raises the risk of COPD, bronchitis, cardiovascular disease, and lung cancer.

So how do wood-burning enthusiasts live peacefully close to others who are exacerbated by wood-burning conditions?

For fire enthusiasts

Protect your neighbors who are sensitive to wood smoke by burning responsibly:

- Avoid burning on bad air quality days. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has recently harmed Minnesota's air quality. Check the current air quality and avoid burning if it is unhealthy.

- Don't burn wood that hasn't been dry for six months or more. Dry wood is less polluting than wet wood. Don't burn yard debris, cardboard, trash, or building materials like treated timber or old fence posts since they produce poisonous ash.

- Extinguish your fire completely before leaving it unattended.

- Use clean wood-burning appliances and maintain them.

- Buy a smokeless fire pit for your backyard to reduce pollution. With natural gas or propane, you can eliminate 99 percent of fine particle pollution from your existing fire ring or pit.

- Make wood burning an occasional treat rather than a habit.

Those allergic to wood smoke

Protect your health:

- Approach the local fire enthusiasts and explain the issue. Ask if they can do any of the above.

- Then most communities have general nuisance rules that encompass smoke and odors. Look up your city's general nuisance ordinance online.

- When the air quality is bad, some municipal governments impose burning bans. More info from your city or county.

For severe impacts, you can create a “clean room” in your home to safeguard your indoor air quality and give a safe space to breathe. More info on the EPA's cleanroom web page.

