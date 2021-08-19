Five drive-in theatres in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN - Consider that you're seeking a safe, socially detached type of entertainment or that you wish to relive your youth by viewing a movie with your significant other. A drive-in theatre is an excellent choice. Minnesota is home to multiple drive-in theatres. Here's how to verify it:

1. Elko Drive-In

Elko drive-in is located at the Elko Race Track and only opens its Theater on weekends in the summer day. They usually only show one movie per night. In addition, make sure to come earlier, because films start about 20 minutes after the last race ends. If you come to the races on Saturday night, you may get a free ticket for the drive-in.

2. Vali-Hi Drive-In

Vali-Hi Drive-In Theater is located on Hudson Boulevard in Lake Elmo and opened to customers in 1966. This drive-in Theater has no restrictions on what you can bring. Vali-Hi charges $10 per person 12 and older. Children 6-12 get in for $1.00, and 5 and under get in free.

3. Starlite Drive-In 5

Starlite charges $8.00 for adults 13 or upper, $4.00 charge for Kids 5 – 12, and Kids 4 and Under are FREE. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted at the ticket sales and concession counter. The ticket only allows you to watch the double feature combination on the screen printed on your passport.

4. Long Drive-In Theater

The Long Drive-In has been open since 1956. The capacity of this drive-in Theater is 350 vehicles. They also offer additional services, such as a fast-food restaurant available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors at this Drive-In Theater were not permitted to carry food from outside; however, you may visit their fast food restaurant if you are hungry.

5. Verne Drive-In

Verne Driven-In opens its Theater in the 1950s. The Admission is $7.00 for those aged six and up, and for those aged five and under are free. Visit their website or call their hotline at 507-283-0007 for movie listings and opening information.

