Saint Paul's Department of Parks and Recreation: Job opportunity for Landscape Design Associate

Tom Fisk/Pexels

ST. PAUL, MN - Saint Paul's Department of Parks and Recreation open new job opportunities for Landscape Design Associate. The deadline for the application for this position is on August 30, 2021.

Planning, development, and preservation of parks, trails, recreational/athletic facilities (including stadiums and arenas), parkways (including sidewalks and plazas), wetlands (including marshes), and natural areas (including wetlands and environmental preserves) are all supported by the Division's services.

The Departments of Parks and Recreation look for enthusiastic individuals about parks and recognize that parks are a critical component of a strong community's overall well-being. Candidates should be self-motivated and demonstrate a thorough understanding of the design process, from conceptual design to final construction documentation.

This position will support licensed landscape architects and architectural designers responsible for producing hand and computer graphics, schematic design, 3D modeling, cost estimates, construction documents, and specifications for parks, recreational facilities, and/or other major projects in St. Paul's City.

To be considered for this role, you must have:

A degree in Landscape Architecture, Landscape Design, Environmental Design, or a closely related discipline from a university or institution that the Landscape Architectural Accreditation Board has accredited is required for this position (LAAB). There is no substitute for education. Must have and maintain a valid Minnesota Class D driver's license or an out-of-state driver's license comparable to the Minnesota Class D license.

Qualifications that are preferred:

- Expertise is necessary for a language other than English

- Mastery of the following software applications: AutoCAD; Adobe Creative Suite; Microsoft Word; Microsoft Excel; SketchUp.

- Superior communication abilities, both verbal and graphic.

You need to complete the following tasks before the deadline:

- Complete the Supplemental Questionnaire and submit your application online to the City of Saint Paul.

- Use the online application system, mail, in person, email, or fax to upload or submit the following required documents. (Web URLs and zip files are not permitted. The maximum size of any attachment posted is 10MB.)

- Samples of your graphic portfolio are required (up to ten pages)

- A curriculum vitae

For further information about the job description and salary for this position, please visit governmentjobs.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.