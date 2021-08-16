Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul's Department of Parks and Recreation: Job opportunity for Landscape Design Associate

Terry Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTRv2_0bSeFSgH00
Tom Fisk/Pexels

ST. PAUL, MN - Saint Paul's Department of Parks and Recreation open new job opportunities for Landscape Design Associate. The deadline for the application for this position is on August 30, 2021.

Planning, development, and preservation of parks, trails, recreational/athletic facilities (including stadiums and arenas), parkways (including sidewalks and plazas), wetlands (including marshes), and natural areas (including wetlands and environmental preserves) are all supported by the Division's services.

The Departments of Parks and Recreation look for enthusiastic individuals about parks and recognize that parks are a critical component of a strong community's overall well-being. Candidates should be self-motivated and demonstrate a thorough understanding of the design process, from conceptual design to final construction documentation.

This position will support licensed landscape architects and architectural designers responsible for producing hand and computer graphics, schematic design, 3D modeling, cost estimates, construction documents, and specifications for parks, recreational facilities, and/or other major projects in St. Paul's City.

To be considered for this role, you must have:

A degree in Landscape Architecture, Landscape Design, Environmental Design, or a closely related discipline from a university or institution that the Landscape Architectural Accreditation Board has accredited is required for this position (LAAB). There is no substitute for education. Must have and maintain a valid Minnesota Class D driver's license or an out-of-state driver's license comparable to the Minnesota Class D license.

Qualifications that are preferred:

- Expertise is necessary for a language other than English

- Mastery of the following software applications: AutoCAD; Adobe Creative Suite; Microsoft Word; Microsoft Excel; SketchUp.

- Superior communication abilities, both verbal and graphic.

You need to complete the following tasks before the deadline:

- Complete the Supplemental Questionnaire and submit your application online to the City of Saint Paul.

- Use the online application system, mail, in person, email, or fax to upload or submit the following required documents. (Web URLs and zip files are not permitted. The maximum size of any attachment posted is 10MB.)

- Samples of your graphic portfolio are required (up to ten pages)

- A curriculum vitae

For further information about the job description and salary for this position, please visit governmentjobs.com.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_3b8c279a3740af6d316b0050e69a05c1.blob

Local reporter and blogger in MN

Minneapolis, MN
346 followers
Loading

More from Terry Davis

Minnesota State

The Golden Valley residents are not required to spray their lawn on an odd schedule

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN - Every day that passes without rain pushes the State of Minnesota farther into a drought, and every time homeowners use water inefficiently, the City of Golden Valley moves closer to implementing additional water use restrictions.Read full story

The reopening of Hennepin County Road 92 and the drainage system this September

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - On Main Street/County Road 92, Hennepin County will improve road and drainage between Highway 7 and Watertown Street in St. Bonifacius, Minnetrista, and Independence. The building began in July.Read full story
Hastings, MN

The improvements of Diffley Road-County Road 30 school area Eagan

HASTINGS, MN - Dakota County is starting construction on the Diffley Road Project (County Road 30) in cooperation with Eagan City and Independent School District 196 on Diffley Road. This project will include:Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Visit these restaurants to dine around the world in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - The city of St. Paul is home to a large immigrant community. The dining scene in Minneapolis has transformed as a result of the city's diversity. Try these international restaurants for dishes ranging from Mexican to Korean to get a taste of different flavors from across the world.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Discover this Japanese restaurant in Minneapolis for the finest sushi rolls

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - If you're looking for a Japanese restaurant in Minneapolis, you've come to the right place. To assist you in your search for the best Japanese restaurant, we've compiled a list of the top and most popular Japanese restaurants for you to consider.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Explore the selections of coffee shops in Minneapolis for study or work

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - From many coffee shops in Minneapolis city, it's hard to choose the best places to study or work. Check out the list of suggestions below if you're looking for a suitable spot to study or work with a good internet connection and a peaceful atmosphere.Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Must-try Thailand restaurants in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Traveling around the world during a pandemic is complex. There are numerous requirements and limitations, rather than taking the risk of flying to Bangkok to sample the local cuisine. You may test it here in Minneapolis, where there are several unique places where you can sample Thai cuisine's truly spicy, assertive flavors. Three of our favorite spots are listed here.Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The University of Minnesota's public health analyzes discrimination against young people seeking nutritious meals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Food insecurity has increased dramatically across the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disproportionately affecting Black, Indigenous, and people of color.Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

The health guidance for Minnesota State Fair 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Every fairgoer must contribute to the fair's success and must do the right thing. An ailing nation is not a suitable backdrop for the Great Minnesota Get-Together tradition.Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota portions enter the restricted phase of drought

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -Three major water strands have entered the restrictive phase of drought, 36 percent of Minnesota now facing severe drought, 35 percent extremely drought, and 7 percent exceptional drought.Read full story
Duluth, MN

Visit Duluth: 5 top Duluth Parks

DULUTH, MN - Duluth has over 130 urban parks. Discover parks, unique playgrounds, municipal gardens, and beautiful parks located in the city's natural forests. Therefore, here are 5 top Duluth Parks to visit:Read full story
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County Department of Environment and Energy opens job opportunity for an Environmental Educator

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - The Hennepin County Department of Environment and Energy is looking for an Environmental Educator to implement environmental awareness and outreach strategies for departmental initiatives, including climate action, trash prevention, and recycling and natural resources conservation.Read full story
Duluth, MN

5 top sports and recreation places in Duluth

DULUTH, MN - Duluth is one of the cities in Minnesota that has the best sports and recreation venues. Therefore, there are 5 top sports and recreation places in Duluth that you can visit every day:Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Top veg-friendly restaurants in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - Twin cities are known as good places to go to eat. All the hottest restaurants with incredible menus are available there. Include a Veg-friendly menu all complete in St. Paul city. Here's to see our restaurant's recommendation that serves vegan-friendly menus.Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul Regional Water Services announces the restrictions of watering amid the conditions of drought

ST. PAUL, MN - As a result of the ongoing drought conditions that have affected communities throughout Minnesota, Saint Paul Regional Water Services, or SPRWS, has implemented watering restrictions that will take effect from Tuesday, August 17, and will include odd/even watering schedules as well as time restrictions.Read full story
Falcon Heights, MN

Promoting safe neighborhoods at Falcon Heights, 20mph Horizon Residential Speed Limits

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The City will host a public hearing in the coming weeks on an ordinance change that would grant the City Engineer the ability to recommend modifications to the speed limit on streets within the City's jurisdiction.Read full story
Minnesota State

Five drive-in theatres in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN - Consider that you're seeking a safe, socially detached type of entertainment or that you wish to relive your youth by viewing a movie with your significant other. A drive-in theatre is an excellent choice. Minnesota is home to multiple drive-in theatres. Here's how to verify it:Read full story
5 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The procedures to safely burn wood and protect your health from wood smoke

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Ask the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, or Ask the MPCA has received questions from Minnesotans on how to deal with the health problems they are experiencing due to the constant burning of wood. In response to these questions, the MPCA provided an explanation on how to burn wood responsibly and how to maintain health if there is wood burning.Read full story
Eagan, MN

Top 5 restaurants near Vikings Training Camp in Eagan

EAGAN, MN - The action at the U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp is sure to make you hungry! Listed below are the closest and best restaurants. There are 5 top Eagan restaurants near the U.S. Bank Vikings Training Camp that you need to visit:Read full story
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program

SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is currently opening its funding opportunities through the Minnesota Lake Superior Coastal Program. The funding is divided into two kinds of groups. The first is a STAR (short-term action request) grant program, while the second is a conference and training assistance grant program.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy