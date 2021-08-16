Volunteer opportunities for Duluth OktoberFestival

RODNAE Productions/Pexels

DULUTH, MN - Duluth OktoberFestival open volunteer opportunities for anyone who wants to join. Welcome to assist you in creating a real Bavarian experience in Duluth by spending, selling, visiting, guiding, driving, and lifting a few hours at Duluth Oktoberfestival.

Volunteers with a customer service mindset should be as nice and personally as feasible. While the Oktoberfest committees hunt for experience in work, bartending, hosting, or other relevant services industries, they also search the Duluth Oktoberfestival team for other interested people. This can include volunteer work both during set up and down and during the event.

Here are the areas that help is needed:

- Beverage services (Bier Tents)

You'll be heroes to their festival-goers thirsty for fantastic German beer, food, and entertainment in the Beer Tents. Aside from serving beer, which requires a minimum age of 21, other employment such as cleanup and security is open to those under 21. Volunteers may be asked to handle ice bags, replenish, and do other activities as needed. They will teach you how to pour beer and run a bar.

- Admission Services (Gates and Entry Points)

Volunteers allocated to an entrance will scan tickets, apply wristbands and/or stamps, distribute brochures, and staff the entry gate.

- Logistics, Setup, and Teardown

Assist in the setup and/or takedown of tables, tents, decorations, signs, and banners at the Duluth Oktoberfestival by joining the crews responsible for bringing the festival to life. Hours are flexible before and after the event, as well as during the event.

- Security

Given that this is an Oktoberfest, they will require some prominent, strong individuals or just some extremely responsible persons who will ensure that the event is safe and secure for all those attending.

For further information related to the personal belongings during volunteers shifts, please visit https://duluthoktoberfestival.com/volunteer/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.