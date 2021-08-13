Hennepin County offers the opportunities of Youth Sports Program grant application

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - The Youth Sports Program in Hennepin County gives capital funding for construction, repair, renovation or expansion of youth sports facilities.

Since it was launched in 2009, Hennepin Youth Sports has provided over $27.4 million in water security lessons for facilities, small equipment and playground projects.

The Hennepin Youth Sports Program gives funding to municipalities, park districts or school districts for creating, expanding or enhancing sports and recreation facilities to boost youth participation options in the County Hennepin.

Annual facility and equipment awards vary from $10,000 to $300,000. A total of $250,000 is set aside for capital equipment awards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 for youth sports and recreation, while another $125,000 is set aside to build and refurbish playgrounds.

There are some grant criteria:

Facility grants are issued yearly and evaluated based on collaborations between the local government units and non-profit organisations.

Every spring, playground funding is provided, and one is evaluated based on the expected number of annual visits being assessed.

Equipment subsidies are granted ($125,000 per cycle), and one is evaluated based on the matching fund's ratio to the required amount.

About the funding

These funds include the Hennepin Youth Sports Program and extended library hours at 15 Hennepin County libraries, including Sunday, Thursday, and Monday at Minneapolis Central. Each program receives up to $4 million annually.

Many aspects are still evaluated of the three grant criteria, and please visit www.hennepin.us for more information. Also, you can contact the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission at Grants@Mnsports.org or call 763-717-3234.

