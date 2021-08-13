Unlawful dumping of wastewater into ponds and marsh by Kerry Biofunctional Ingredients facility in Rochester

Yogendras31/Pixabay

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Kerry Biofunctional Additives, Inc., a food ingredients and tastes manufacturer, violated multiple state environmental laws, including illegal discharges into nearby wetlands and failure to secure or renew required licenses.

According to an enforcement inquiry by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), Kerry BiofunctionalIngredients, Inc. committed various industrial wastewater violations at its food processing plant and dry goods warehouse in Rochester between 2018 and 2020.

The corporation implemented multiple corrective actions, which also paid a $28,170 civil penalty to the MPCA.

Inspections by the MPCA confirmed that the company:

As part of the land application process, the company failed to define and collect industrial byproducts samples adequately.

- Allowed two unpermitted industrial wastewater releases into local wetlands to go place

- Failed to monitor its runoff correctly and get a stormwater permit for the warehouse where it kept its products.

- Failed to satisfy deadlines for reapplying for other permits that were required.

The corporation must also pay the civil penalty:

- Put land application for industrial byproducts on hold and establish, before continuing, a new sample analysis and field calibration scheme.

- Implement an acceptable plan to avoid future unlawful disposal of wastewater.

- Explain how the facility will ensure regular benchmark monitoring.

- Apply for a permit coverage of stormwater where it is lacking, and explain how permits are reapplied on time.

By regulating pollution emissions and discharges, MPCA laws and regulations protect human health and the environment. When businesses do not fully comply with rules, pollution harms both people and the environment.

The MPCA assesses penalties based on the severity of the environmental impact and whether the infractions were first-time or repeat. The government also seeks to recoup the economic benefit earned by the corporation by not complying with environmental rules.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.