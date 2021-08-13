The Farmer Minnesota: Harvesting and feeding silage made from drought-stressed corn

Quang Nguyen/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - As a result of Minnesota's drought, some corn is dry enough to chop for silage. The University of Minnesota Extension experts said that the corn silage harvest should be delayed to enhance kernel and dry matter development.

Extension professionals Emily Popp, Nathan Drewitz, Jared Goplen, Liz Stahl, Craig Sheaffer, and Jeffrey Coulter recently blogged about drought-stressed corn and corn silage.

Examine ear growth

Assess grain to assist in plan harvest. It would help if you maximized the length of time left in fields with grain development. The plant should be harvested as soon as the plant moisture is suitable for storage if pollination failed.

Monitor silage moisture harvest

Test the maize silage moisture level before and during cutting. Silage humidity plays a significant role in ensiling, and the moisture content of dry maize may be deceptive. Even if the maize looks burnt and dried, it can contain more than 70% moisture.

Nitrates test

Nitrates taken up by plants, building components of proteins, are usually integrated into amino acids. Nitrates are frequently converted to amino acids in green leaf tissue. Trout can lead to the accumulation of nitrates in plants, particularly in the lower one-third of the stalk.

Know about silo gas

During fermentation, nitrate-nitrogen produced as gas contains many oxide gases which are harmful to humans and animals. These gasses are heavier than air and build in a silo above the hay; they may run down to the silo room and drain the silo juice. Some of these deadly gasses are colourless and smell-less, and they always exercise extraordinary caution around silos.

In harvesting, there are much more to consider, feeding drought-stressed maize silage. Please visit farmprogress.com for further details.

