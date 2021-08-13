The Environmental Response Fund grants open for Fall 2021

@Hennepin/Twitter

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - The redevelopment of contaminated properties, also known as "brownfields," is encouraged by Hennepin County. Whether your project is in the early stages of the study or needs support in managing known contamination, Hennepin County offers you a range of financing choices.

Environmental Response Fund (ERF)

Hennepin County utilizes Environmental Response Fund (ERF) funding to help evaluate and clean hazardous sites around the county.

ERF funding is provided based on a competitive process. The following items are assigned top priority:

- Sites that have been significantly polluted

- Demonstrated project readiness in a formal setting

- Development projects for municipalities and other public entities

- In cases where pollution issues impede reconstruction, affordable housing initiatives are developed.

- Projects that are intended to stimulate economic development

- Redevelopment of brownfield assets or orphan sites that are contributing to deterioration and decay

- Other considerations include projects that combine environmentally friendly features and activities into the design, building, and operation of the project.

Eligible ERF applicants include municipalities, economic development agencies, housing and redevelopment bodies, other local government bodies, non-profit organizations, and profitable enterprises. ERF grants are not available to responsible non-local governments.

Applications for the autumn grant round are being accepted now and must be submitted by November 1, 2021, at 3 p.m.

Please contact brownfields@hennepin.us to discuss your project and financing requirements before submitting an ERF grant application.

The Supplier Portal will have all of the necessary application materials available. Questions? For more information, go to Hennepin.us/brownfields.

