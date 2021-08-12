Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: Herbicide treatment to support Hibbing reforestation efforts

Na Urchin/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minnesota Natural Resources Department will begin treating herbicides on selected State lands within the Hibbing Forest Administration Area to prepare the sites for replanting. Applications totaling 335 hectares at six sites will start at around 10 August and continue until approximately 30 August.

NE Silviculture Program Leader, Dave Larson, explained that herbicides are being sprayed to reduce woody vegetation, which would otherwise compete with the newly planted tree seedlings for nutrients and water. He stated that this provides a better potential for tree seedlings to develop and survive as an extra benefit.

All herbicide treatment sites will display signs. Adjacent landowners are notified by letter within a quarter-mile of the treatment sites.

Herbicides shall not be applied within 100 feet of any waterbody in the following DNR standards for application of herbicides.

DNR planted trees in state properties for reforestation areas, provides habitat for wildlife, protects watersheds, sequestering carbon, and maintaining healthy state forests. The reforestation procedure includes the application of herbicides to a place before or after tree planting. Foresters from the DNR select the appropriate species for each site, and private contractors carry out the actual planting work.

In the Hibbing Area last spring, the Forest Division planted 126,000 seedlings on 170 acres.

The DNR Forest maintains the woods and trees of Minnesota growing strongly. The 59 state forests, school trust, and other forested areas of Minnesota make up their 4.2 million acres.

The forests need care and management for future generations to offer clean water and natural resources. In this regard, they integrate sustainability into all our forest work—from what trees to plantations to what regions to harvest and where to protect.

For further information on how the DNR manages the forests of Minnesota is available at www.mndnr.gov.

