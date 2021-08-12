The project updates of 42nd St E reconstruction

Minneapolismn.gov

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - In the 2021 construction season, Minneapolis is rebuilding the 42nd St E, between 46th Ave S and W River Pkwy. There is also a little part of Edmund Blvd reconstructed. This work involves removing and repairing the pavement and services, replacing the sidewalk, and adding a new bicycle plant south of St. 42nd.

There will be traffic impacts during construction. During the project, access will alter; however, local access will be retained. It is expected that the roadwork will be significantly done by the end of 2021, with the remainder completed in the spring of 2022.

The latest projects

Between 46th Ave S and Burton, the lighting system will continue. In the boulevard areas, grass will also be sown. The traffic will be available at the end of the week. Please note that the last layer of asphalt will be put near the completion of the 42nd St E project.

The substitution of the sanitary sewer is wrapped up at Burton. Storm sewer substitution is scheduled for 42nd St E near Edmund. Then, concrete work on Edmund Blvd will continue. Please note that the conditions of the weather or underground may change the timetable.

For questions regarding the work of CenterPoint, please visit their website at www.centerpointenergy.com.

Closure of 42nd Street East and 46th Avenue South will result in a detour. Start on June 7 and finish by August 14 to ensure a successful project.

For further information related to the Detour map between 42nd St E & 46th Ave S, please visit https://www.minneapolismn.gov/.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.