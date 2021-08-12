The zebra mussels are an invasive aquatic species that threaten the health of lakes in Minnesota

Olga Lioncat/Pexels

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN - Aquatic invasive species (AIS) such as zebra mussels pose a threat to the health of Minnesota's cherished lakes. Often they are transferred unwittingly from one lake to another as they ride the boats, trailers, and water sports gear. This is why you all must do your lot to prevent its spread to other lakes, rivers, and streams. They are dangerous and damaging. It only takes a few minutes before you put your equipment in the water and remove it. Clean in, Clean out.

What are invasive species, and how do they spread throughout the environment?

A non-native species has been mistakenly brought into a territory by humans, whether on land or water. Because they have no natural predators to keep their populations under control, they can swiftly push ecosystems out of balance by outnumbering and eliminating native species, causing them to become extinct.

Additionally, they have the potential to create recreational and economic harm, which could alter how you will be able to use and enjoy Minnesota's waters in the future.

In certain parts of their life cycles, many invasive species are difficult to identify, and therefore it is vital to clean up drains and dry boats and trailers.

Zebra mussels are minuscule when they are in their larval stage. Even a single drop of water can house a large number of zebra mussels. During each reproductive cycle, a single adult female zebra mussel can generate 30,000 to 40,000 eggs, for a total of about one million eggs per year. Adult zebra mussels can withstand a wide range of environmental conditions, and they can even survive for up to seven days without access to water.

Zebra mussels, despite their small size, can inflict significant damage. They result in reduced performance and efficiency on boats and a high expense to clean and repair the engines and hulls. Sharp zebra mussels attached to rocks, docks, swim rafts, and ladders can puncture swimmers' and dogs' feet.

They cause problems for power plants, municipalities, and residents when they clog water intakes. Make microscopic food particles disappear from the water, limiting the amount of food accessible to larval fish and other creatures. Native mussels are attracted to and killed by the parasite.

You can learn more about aquatic invasive species by visiting www.ramseycounty.us.

