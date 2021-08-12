The eligible WIC participants can receive up to $35 per family this September

@RamseyCounty/Twitter

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN - The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is an additional food, nutrition, and breastfeeding program that allows pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and toddlers to get healthy and quality food. Here are two details about WIC:

- WIC income guidelines are designed to qualify many work families and students.

- The WIC food benefits are available for use at local grocery shops and many farmers' neighborhood markets on fresh fruits and vegetables and other nutritious foods.

Careful bilingual personnel provides:

- Health evaluations.

- Nutrition instruction and counseling.

- Assistance for breastfeeding.

- Connections to health and other community services.

The WIC program is accessible to Ramsey County mothers, babies, and children who satisfy the following criteria:

- Pregnant women.

- Women who have given birth within the last six months.

- Women who are breastfeeding a baby under the age of 12 months.

- Families with children less than the age of five

Eligible WIC participants can get up to $35 for vegetables and fruits per family member each month from now until 30 September 2021. Use the additional benefits of testing new foods, storing freezing favorites, and making snacks and meals during the summer.

Participants in WIC receive food through the use of food coupons. Participating in farmers' markets and grocery businesses that accept WIC benefits are the only places where participants can redeem their benefits. Depending on the situation, WIC can also give specialized formulas.

For additional information about the health care professionals, breastfeeding/chestfeeding, food benefits, clinic hours, and location, please visit www.ramseycounty.us.

