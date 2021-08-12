Minnesota Department of Agriculture: Grants general program to serve locally grown food

Minnesota Department of Agriculture/Facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is searching for ideas to provide two Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) to enhance local purchases in school farm programs.

School districts in Minnesota could receive a total of $748,000 in grants from the next round of AGRI Farm to School grants to purchase Minnesota-crown and -raised foods used in school lunch programs. One of two grants may be requested by the school districts:

- Microgrants for Farm to School First Bite Programs: These grants are intended for districts with little or no experience in Farm to School programming on a local level.

- School Farm to Full Tray Grant: grants are targeted for school districts with experience in farming to school.

Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen said he was pleased that the Legislature has expanded funding for these effective programs to help children obtain fresh local, healthful food. He also noted that these incentives can now allow schools to store and prepare food to enable them to get fresh food."

In addition to food, applicants seeking First Bite and Full Tray grants this year may also claim up to $25,000 for equipment costs. The candidates for both First Bite and Full Tray Grants must match their 1:1 grant equipment component. Schools may not apply simply to purchases of equipment.

The First Bite Grant is meant to provide the candidate with a deliberate learning approach. In the following funding rounds, FY2022 beneficiaries will not be eligible for a First Bite grant. School districts can apply for at least $2,500 and up to $5,000. No match is necessary.

The Full Tray grants will be awarded to school districts with expertise in purchasing items produced in Minnesota but desire to increase their Farm programs to the school. Up to $35,000 may be requested by applicants, dependent on the size of the district. Subventions demand a match of 1:1.

Applications for First Bite and Full Tray School AGRI Farm must be filed on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Funding for the AGRI, which administers grants to farmers, agricultural enterprises, schools, and more across the country of Minnesota, will be made available to this program. The AGRI program is intended to enhance the agricultural and renewable energy sectors in Minnesota.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.