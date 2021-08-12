Saint Paul, MN

The event of Superior National Forest Fall Foliage Overnight Adventure will be held this October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAllN_0bP8Dcdt00
Ryutaru Tsukata/Pexels

ST. PAUL, MN - GetKnit announced the Superior National Forest Fall Foliage Overnight Adventure event, held on October 2 and 3. The meet-up location for this event is at Union Depot Lot C, 390 E Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55101.

The early registration price for this event is $379, based on the total value of $429, and it doesn't include a 7.2% processing fee. By joining the event and buying the tickets, here are some benefits that you will get:

Enjoying the Luxury Roundtrip Transportation from the Twin Cities, staying overnight in the Grand Ely Lodge, enjoying fall colors plane ride over the superior national forest in a Sea Plane, enjoying scenic chair top Ridge Mountain lift ride, lunch at Giants Ridge Pub with alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink choice, and visiting Lake Vermilion Underground Mine State Park.

You can also get a 25-mile scenic hike to the 'West Tower Mine Trail,' and have free time to explore the shops, bars, and outfitters of downtown Ely. Also, enjoying Saturday morning breakfast, including pastries, croissants, and coffee, enjoying Happy Hour Drink at the Antler Lounge Grand Ely, and many other benefits.

Then, the available packages are:

- Quad Occupancy - $ 379 per person (4 persons are sharing a double queen room).

- Triple Occupancy - $399 per person - 3 people in a queen room.

- Double Occupancy (2 persons share a queen room or a king room) - $429 per person.

- 1 person in a king's room or double in a queen's room – $529 Total

Multi-Occupancy ticket packages have to be purchased in the same transaction simultaneously.

If you are interested in joining this event in the Fall Season, please visit getknitevents.com for additional information about the activities and the tickets.

