Department of Natural Resources: Register for weekly updates and information on drought

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources emails about the current drought and drought-related measures and responses.

If you'd like to get a weekly drought update, you can sign up for the weekly drought update. Subscribers will also receive meeting summaries and agendas. The task force was formed in July when Minnesota entered Drought Warning Phase. This task team includes state, federal, tribal, regional, and municipal water agencies and organizations representatives.

On the DNR's drought webpage, you may find current water conservation information, lake level, river flow data, drought and streamflow maps, and a new database listing temporary water appropriation suspensions by watershed.

Drought intensity classifications are used to categorize different types of drought.

Every Thursday, the National Drought Monitor is updated to reflect the locations and degree of drought across the country:

- D0: Suggests an arid atmosphere (not drought). Low soil moisture raises the risk of forest fires. Minnesota is at least exceptionally dry.

- D1: Moderate drought. River and lake levels are lower than typical. Ninety-nine percent of Minnesota is experiencing moderate drought, down from 100 percent last week.

- D2: Extremely dry. The earth is dry, the rivers are low, and the wells are drying up. 78% of Minnesota is currently experiencing extreme drought, up from 75% last week.

- D3: The drought is severe. Wildfires rage across the country, and surface water levels are nearing record lows. Minnesota is facing a more severe drought than last week, with 35% of the state affected.

- D4: Exceptional drought conditions. Droughts can have devastating effects. Minnesota hasn't seen a severe drought in 20 years. The 1930s drought would have been considered extreme at the time.

To considerably ease the drought under the current conditions, at least five to eight inches of precipitation distributed over the next month would be required.

