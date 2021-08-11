Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages discussion about deer-related issues on August 26

Pixabay/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - On Thursday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources welcomes the public to speak with DNR officials about deer management and conservation. On that day, wildlife managers from across the state will be available to talk about deer-related issues in person or over the phone at their respective local area offices.

Todd Froberg, the DNR's acting large game program coordinator, stated that they are pleased to open their doors for these talks, that the phone lines will be well, and that they are looking forward to receiving the calls they receive.

Those interested in participating should visit the deer open house webpage, where they will discover a list of area offices as well as the telephone numbers for their local area wildlife manager. Area managers are always happy to receive calls from the public, so those unable to phone during the designated time are urged to do so whenever convenient for them.

Additionally, citizens can consult with DNR personnel about planned changes to the hunting season, submit topics that the DNR's deer advisory group should be aware of, and hear about other participation opportunities throughout the year.

Printed versions of the regulations for the 2021 season will be available by the end of this week at all locations where licenses are sold. The regulations were developed in response to disease management requirements and comments received through surveys, deer population goal-setting, and calls from spring deer dialogue groups.

When the DNR released the statewide deer management plan in 2018, it began hosting deer open houses. These events have continued as a tool to encourage debates about deer and deer management, strengthen local ties, and build two-way contact between the DNR and the public.

People can participate in the deer season-setting process in various ways, including through deer open houses, online surveys, and the Department of Natural Resources' deer population goal-setting process.

