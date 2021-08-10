Ramsey County Care Center is currently recruiting for a Nurse position

Laura James/Pexels

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN - Ramsey County Care Center opens one new job opportunity for Nurse. There is no specific closing date for the application. The vacancy will always be open until filled.

A public health nurse's primary responsibilities include assessing patients' needs, prescribing treatment, performing and documenting independent nursing practices in various settings such as the Care Centers in Ramsey County, Lake Owasso Residence, Ramsey County Detoxification Center, Social Services Mental Health Division, or a public health nurse under supervision.

It is also necessary to perform and document dependent functions, such as carrying out a physician's medical orders, assisting physicians with diagnostic and treatment procedures, providing a safe and therapeutic environment for various patients, also coordinating patient care services, communicating with patients and their families, health-care professionals and other essential individuals; and persuing other duties assigned by the supervisor or management.

Having served residents and their families with care for more than a century, the Ramsey County Care Center enjoys an excellent reputation. The care team is committed to encouraging freedom, choice, and dignity to improve each client's overall quality of life in our care. The Treatment Center is staffed by skilled physicians and nurse practitioners committed to providing short-term rehabilitative care to seniors and other patients.

One of the certificates or licenses is that candidates must have a Minnesota Registered Nursing License or a Minnesota Nursing Board license to work as a registered nurse in the State to practice professional nursing.

For additional information related to the salary, job type, and Paper Application, please visit www.governmentjobs.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.