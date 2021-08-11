The project updates of Plymouth Ave N reconstruction

minneapolismn.gov/facebook

PLYMOUTH, MN - The city of Minneapolis plans to build about 0.5 miles of Plymouth North Avenue between North Penn Avenue and North Xerxes Avenue. The project will repair deteriorating paving and improve the right direction for all travel users and modes. The proposal also allows for increased bike and sideway links between the projected Plymouth Avenue LRT and Penn Avenue Rapid Bus Stations and the areas surrounding Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

The project aims to provide a better pedestrian experience, increase access and connectivity to transitways and significant destinations, and replace aged pavement with new pavement.

Plymouth Avenue North is divided into two driving lanes (one lane in each direction) and an on-street bike lane and parking facilities. Both sides of the route have landscaped boulevards and sidewalks, which add to the area's aesthetics. Most of the adjacent property uses are single-family and multi-family residential, with a small amount of commercial space on Penn and Russel Avenues North. On Plymouth Avenue North, just west of the project boundaries, there is access to Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

Several Metro Transit routes serve the area, including Routes 7 and 32, parallel to and intersect with Penn Avenue. The C Line Rapid Bus transitway, which would cross the corridor at Penn Avenue North, is expected to be operational for passenger service by the middle of 2019. It is also planned that construction will commence on the Plymouth Avenue Station of the proposed METRO Blue Line Extension in the first half of the year 2021. This station, located just west of Xerxes Avenue North at the western edge of the project, will be accessible via a pedestrian bridge.

For further information about the project updates, please visit www.minneapolismn.gov.

