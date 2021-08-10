Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about telephone scammers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Currently, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from residents about received telephone calls from someone claiming as HCSO employees.

For several cases, residents got calls from individuals who claimed to be Hennepin County Sheriff's Office employees, including Sheriff David Hutchinson.

The scam callers told residents that they were arrested because they have a warrant out for their arrest and those residents failed to appear in federal court and are currently facing charges.

So the residents have to pay some amount of money or they will be arrested. Not only that, but scammers frequently convince residents to buy prepaid money transfer cards, such as MoneyPak, and then ask residents to contact the scammer back and read their card number.

In fact, HSCO never calls or contacts individuals via phone or email to ask for any kind of payment or ask for their card number. If individuals receive such a call and ask about money or personal information you should not provide any personal information or make any payments to the caller because this caller is absolutely not staff from HSCO.

If you receive the call or mail from a scammer, claim themself as an HSCO staff and ask for any payment. Please record the calls, write their number, and report to the local law enforcement agency. Or you can check the number information by locating the official phone number of the agency.

In order to solve this problem and increasing residents' awareness about phone scammers impersonating law enforcement, at the end of this summer, HSCO will arrange a campaign about scam callers.

Further information regarding news on the Hennepin County Sheriff's visit their website here

