SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is currently opening its funding opportunities through the Minnesota Lake Superior Coastal Program.

The funding is divided into two kinds of groups. The first is a STAR (short-term action request) grant program, while the second is a conference and training assistance grant program.

Local and tribal governments, non-profit organizations, public schools and colleges, port authorities, joint powers, sanitary sewer boards, and conservation districts, are all eligible to apply for the Coastal Program.

The purpose of these funds is to help protect the balance of Lake Superior's coastal resources and providing safe places for people to live, work, and play.

The selected project must have successfully achieved one of the DNR goals and must relate to coastal habitat, coastal hazards, water quality, public access, coastal community development, coordination, or public involvement.

The total funding for the STAR grant is between $2,500 to $10,000 STAR and will be distributed quarterly. The due date for STAR is Sept. 1, 2021. and applicants with selected projects will begin April 1, 2022. with $75,000 grants.

For conference and training, support grant programs are available for up to $4,500. The purpose of this program is to provide staff, community leaders, and resource managers with training that will enhance their technical skills and knowledge for managing coastal resources.

Conference and training assistance grant applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the event and are open as long as funds are available.

Detailed information regarding the STAR grant program and grant program for conference and training support or other DNR program is available on the DNR website at Minnesota’s Lake Superior Coastal Program

