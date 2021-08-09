Ramsey County Park Ordinance project enters phase 2: community conversations

Kaboompics.com/Pexels

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN - The Ramsey County Park Ordinance project enters phase 2, involving community conversation that will be held online.

The community conversation will be held on Wednesday, August 11 a.m - to 2.45 p.m. and Tuesday, August 17 from 7 - 7.45 p.m. Participants are to provide input on three primary areas: park hours, tobacco use in parks, and fines and penalties for ordinance violations. During this time, they will also have the opportunity to provide input on draft language.

The Ordinance of Ramsey County Park was adopted in 1992 and last revised in 2007. The ordinance was made so the community can use the park safely, healthily, enjoyable, and in a welfare-promoting manner while protecting the park's resources and property.

To address current park difficulties, the present ordinance amendment process attempts to reduce or remove restrictions on park access that may be applied in a discriminatory manner and contribute to racial disparities in the neighborhood.

The revisions are expected to create a more fair, consistent, and streamlined ordinance that encourages more enjoyment of the parks while also increasing user safety and protecting park facilities, property, and natural resources for the benefit of all.

Through the conversation, the communities are welcome to express their ideas with early evaluation and assistance from regulatory and legal bodies and crucial municipal partners and county committees.

This meeting is also to provide basic information on the ordinance and potential or anticipated changes resulting from internal and racial equality reviews. Then, to better understand the present racial equity implications and ensure that the result will mitigate those consequences. Last but not least, to ask for comments from the community on portions of the ordinance.

For further information about the meetings and zoom access, you can visit https://www.ramseycounty.us/residents/parks-recreation/planning-construction-restoration/park-ordinance-project.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.