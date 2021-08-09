The City of St. Paul updates the construction of the Griggs-Scheffer Paving Project

ST. PAUL, MN - Phase 1 reconstruction operations will be extended until 2021, according to the City's latest update. The project team has determined that repair or replacement of sanitary sewer pipes and connections is required in certain places.

An action plan to address the sanitary sewage pipe and connection concerns has been supplied by the contractor. It will officially begin on Monday, August 16. The locations of the work are depicted on the project map that is provided below.

The operation will consist of localized excavating at the pipe position that has been marked. The pipe will be left exposed to allow for easier inspection and reconnection later on. As the remaining dig spots are being addressed, the area will be replaced with a gravel patch to protect the surrounding area.

After all of the excavations have been completed, the final bituminous surface of the areas and a mill and an overlay of any connected impacted surfaces will be erected as the final stage.

During the construction process, you will be unable to access your driveway at some points. You will be notified as soon as additional information and dates become available. Alley access may also be restricted for a period of time; however, the project will prepare for one alley entry available during this time.

Parking restrictions will be in effect; please be aware of temporary “No Parking” signs that will be put in place as the construction progresses. In the event of an emergency, please leave your contact information on the dashboard of your vehicle so that the project inspector can reach you as quickly as possible if necessary.

Monday through Friday, the standard working day is from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is possible that working after hours or on weekends will be necessary for some situations.

For further information about the project map and the construction updates, please visit www.stpaul.gov.

