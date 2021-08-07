Top 5 Instagramable spots in Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, MN - Saint Paul city is a metropolitan area built around the confluence of the Mississippi River with a lot of modern buildings and lakes.

Also known as the Twin Cities, Saint Paul also provide a lot of spots that are Instagram-worthy or 'Instagramable' photo spots.

1. Harriet Island

One of the favorite spots for the family to go and the most sought after venue for many city celebrations. Harriet Island is one of the most popular parks in Saint Paul. From Harriet Island Park, you can enjoy the great views of downtown Saint Paul, an appealing background for your Instagram post.

2. High Bridge Park North

North High Bridge Park is one of the beautiful city parks in Saint Paul located on the east side of the Mississippi River. Visitors may also trek up the bridge for a wonderful view of Saint Paul city.

3. Blair Arcade

Blair Arcade is the iconic Saint Paul building that has been renovated into a modern minimalist design. Its iconic status and versatile angles make this building is the perfect spot to create your latest Reels.

4. Cathedral of Saint Paul

The Cathedral of Saint Paul is one of the Roman Catholic cathedrals in Saint Paul. It is also the third-largest Catholic cathedral and sixth-largest church in the United States. Create a vintage yet grandeur vibe for your grid with its excellent interior and exterior.

5. Landmark Centers

Landmark Center is one of the famous places for music shows, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums, and other special events for the community in Saint Paul. Landmark Centers are also known as historical buildings that can make your Story looks amazing