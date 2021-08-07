Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is hiring Seasonal Equipment Operator

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, or MPRB, is looking for a seasonal equipment operator for various projects until mid-October.

The equipment operator will be operating various mobile equipment to perform maintenance of lawn, tree, waste removal, grounds, and road maintenance. There are 2 working shifts for this role, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM or 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM.

The equipment operator is responsible to drive and operate trucks of up to 50,000 lbs. GVW. Other than that, this role also needs to conduct a pre and post-trip assessment of any assigned equipment. Another responsibility is to perform maintenance work on MPRB properties and equipment, this includes any manual labor to load and unload trucks. The operator also will be collaborating with Park Maintenance and Forestry crews in performing their duties.

To be an equipment operator for MPRB, you must have at least a high school diploma, a valid unrestricted class B or A Commercial Driver's License with tanker endorsement, and are at least aged 18 or above. Those with a 1-year experience in driving at least 26,001 lbs. GVW trucks are preferred.

There are some notes for the physical requirements for the tasks. The operator will be working in outside weather conditions, required to climb, balance, stoop, kneel, crouch, crawl, reach, drive, and lift objects of up to 100 pounds.

As Minneapolis urban forest and public facilities are huge parts of the city, providing proper maintenance work can be overwhelming if you are short-manned. Annually, around 23 million people visit MPRB properties. To keep up with the demanding work, MPRB has employed over 500 full-time employees, and 1,400 part-time and seasonal employees.

