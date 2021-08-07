Build Logan Park Performance Pavilion together

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board collaborates with Logan Park Neighborhood Association, or LPNA, to build a performance pavilion at Logan Park this summer. LPNA is asking the residents to construct the timber-framed pavilion together. They are asking people to contribute to doing the construction work and financial aids.

LPNA has a program called Neighborhood Priority Planning Process. The program focuses on the development of and by the neighborhood. Now, they want to build a pavilion at Logan Park. The pavilion is intended to provide a spectating space with shade when there is an event in the park. Eventually, people will be able to use the pavilion for picnics and do other athletic activities in it.

LPNA is closely collaborating with MPRB to develop new communal events filled with local artists and community groups. They already have events, which the locals adore very much, such as Movies in the Park, and Jazz in the Park. They want to provide more space and opportunities for other performances activities. Hopefully, the new facility will raise the engagement levels even more.

LPNA is inviting the residents to help to build the pavilion. They ask you to send your availability between August 14 – 21 to projects@loganparkneighborhood.org. LPNA is still looking for 55 more volunteers. There will be two shifts for each day, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you think you can contribute by providing logistics or food, you are also welcome to let LPNA know.

Lastly, if you want to donate, you will receive a ‘thank you’ gift from LPNA by donating $20 / $50 / $100.

