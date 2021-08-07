Explore Minnesota: Top 5 Art Museums in Minneapolis - St. Paul

Amy Leigh Barnard/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN - The metropolitan region of Minneapolis features a total of 55 museums, of which 5 are art museums in the Minneapolis - Saint Paul district. Plan your next trip around these 5 amazing art museums when the weekend comes.

- The Minneapolis Institute of Art

The Minneapolis Institute of Art located in south Minneapolis houses almost 80,000 pieces spanning 5,000 years of world history. This excellent destination is routinely recognized among the country's top ten comprehensive art museums. Special displays are fee-based.

- The Museum of Russian Art

The museum is unique because it has Russian art as a theme but the building itself is in a Spanish Mission-style former church in South Minneapolis, and it's free to enter. Although you may only be familiar with borscht and vodka, you will be stunned by the beauty and historical significance of the large collections of lacquer, ceramics, textiles (including a shawl), nesting dolls, and seasonal ornaments displayed at the museum.

- The Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center is famous internationally for its collection of art from the world of contemporary art, its exhibits, performances, films, and events. Stop by the Walker unique gemstone gift shop, and more.

Take a break in the new restaurant Cardamom with delicious menu and bar selections and a courtyard. Don't miss the nearby Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, one of the country's largest urban sculpture parks.

- The Weisman Art Museum

Weisman Art Museum is famous for its Frank Gehry architecture, as well as exhibits from modernist American paintings to photography, ceramics, design, and installations, on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

- The Goldstein Museum of Design

Exhibitions at the St Paul campus gallery and the Minneapolis campus gallery are on display at the Goldstein Museum of Design. The Goldstein has a collection of around 29,000 pieces, including ceramics, textiles, and fashion designers.

If you want to know in detail about the location map of that art museums, you can visit https://www.exploreminnesota.com/article/explore-amazing-art-museums-across-minnesota.

