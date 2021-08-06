Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Department of Health's Guidelines for Residents with Positive COVID-19 Test

Terry Davis

SAINT PAUL, MN - If your COVID-19 test shows a positive result, you need to take care of yourself properly so you can avoid spreading the virus. If you are unvaccinated, St. Paul City Government shared some vaccination information here, that can help you find a place for your shot. But before that, you can follow these guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health to get back in shape to receive a vaccination.

First, stay at your home and away from others, until your cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms disappear. Even if you test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms, you must stay at home for 10 days and avoid contact with others.

Symptoms may appear up to 14 days after you get contact with someone who has COVID-19. Then, you can spread the virus to others people several days after it. This is even before you have any symptoms, or even if you never have any symptoms.

Secondly, elderly people and those who have certain medical conditions have to tell the care providers, doctors, or nurses about their real condition. It's very helpful if they do so, because the care providers may have specific advice for them.

Third, if your symptoms get worse than before, it's very important before you go to the doctor to call the doctor's office or emergency room first and tell them about your condition.

The last one, remember that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may still have low levels of the virus in their bodies. The protection in their body against the virus will improve approximately three months after full recovery, so it is possible to get affected again. So, you have to take care of yourself properly especially with the new variant coming.

For further information regarding COVID-19, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Health web page here

For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can call COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053

