Minnesota Department of Transportation: E-ZPass ensures a reliable commute

Roman Logov/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that E-ZPass is now replacing the MnPASS.

To open an E-ZPass account, you must first make a $25 deposit into your bank account, just like you would with a regular debit card. When you utilize the E-ZPass lane as a lone driver during peak hours in Minnesota, the fees are deducted from your account balance.

When you enlist in the E-ZPass program, you have the option of keeping your replenishment and threshold amounts at the bare minimums or customizing them to your liking with higher or lower quantities. When your account balance goes below the predetermined threshold amount, the system automatically credits your account with the predetermined amount.

You can visit ezpassmn.org to enrol the E-ZPass account or call 1-866-397-4334. Also, you can go to the E-ZPass Minnesota Customer Service Center 2055 Lilac Drive N., Golden Valley, MN 55422 or Metro MnDOT/Waters Edge Building 1500 W. County Road B2, Roseville, MN 55113 if you find it difficult to register online.

Minnesota E-ZPass lanes are distinguished from ordinary traffic lanes by solid double white lines and dashed double white lines. It is always prohibited to cross solid double white lines that are painted on the ground.

Please remember that HOV bypass entrance ramps are only available to carpools, vanpools, buses, and motorcycles. HOV bypass entrance ramps are not permitted to be used by single motorists who have an E-ZPass badge.

It is indicated by overhead signage where the E-ZPass lanes are accessible and where they must be exited. The only places where you can enter and exit E-ZPass lanes are the areas where there are dashed double white lines.

Currently displayed on overhead digital signs is the current fare; the price you see on the sign is the price you pay for your trip. Your E-ZPass tag is electronically read, and the amount posted to your E-ZPass account balance is automatically withdrawn from your account balance.

By using E-ZPass, you have a dependable and convenient mode of transportation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.