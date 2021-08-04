Tips to keep you and your pet safe during the extreme heat of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—Minneapolis city currently facing hot temperatures. As we all know, a hot temperature can cause heat illness and it can happen when the body is unable to cool itself and you don't take care of your body properly during hot temperatures. Seniors, small children, people with physical limitations, and pets are the most sensitive to heat-related sickness, but everyone should take care to stay safe during hot weather.

To avoid heat-related sickness during periods of high temperature, follow these steps:

Always remember to drink more water, because water can help your body cool itself.

Never leave any person or pet in a car.

Always use lightweight & loose-fitted clothing during hot temperatures.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially in the middle of the day when the sun.

Always check your neighbors who might be at risk, such as elderly people's always check for their indications of heat-related sickness.

Pets are also the most sensitive to heat-related sickness Following this step to protect your pets during hot temperatures:

Keep your pet indoors and always stay away from the direct sun.

Make sure your pet has easy access to fresh & cool water.

Please never leave your pet alone in a car for more than a few minutes, even with the windows up. The temperature inside a car can easily approach 120 degrees, which can cause heatstroke or asphyxia, as well as a brain injury or death.

If you found an animal outside or in a car and have signs of heat stress and illness, please call 311 and report it to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control ((612) 673-3000).

Visit the City's public health emergency preparedness webpage for further information on how to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.