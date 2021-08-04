Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: Wild turkey hunting will be held from October 2 - October 31, 2021

Kirk Thornton/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN - The wild turkey hunting in Minnesota will be held in the Fall season from October 2 until October 31, 2021.

Hunting is permitted in any open permit area throughout the state. During the application process, all hunters will be asked which permit area they hunt the most frequently, however, this does not limit the hunter to that particular area.

The sale of licenses for the fall 2021 season will begin on Sunday, August 1. Online, in-person, and over the phone are available to purchase these licenses.

There are some details related to the registration:

- In order to be legal, wild turkeys must be registered within 24 hours of being harvested.

- You can now register in three ways: in person at a registration station, via phone at 888-706-6367, or on the internet.

- The wild turkey's feathers, head, and feet must remain on the bird until it has been registered. Once registered, turkeys may be transported with only one completely feathered attached wing, or with only one undamaged leg and foot, depending on the circumstances.

- If a wild turkey is taken outside of the wild turkey permit area where it was taken, it may not be kept or transferred outside of the permit region unless the bird is being carried in a straight path to a registration station.

- Hunting in a permit area is not needed, however, hunters who register a turkey will be required to identify the permit area where they harvested their bird.

For more information about tagging, assistance, regulations, and the permit areas could be accessed at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.