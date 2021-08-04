Hennepin County trees planting and reforestation projects

Brian Garrity/Unsplash

HENNEPIN, MN - Hennepin County engages in partnerships with cities, libraries, community organizations, and schools to plant and preserve trees throughout the county.

A large percentage of the trees planted by the county are sourced from the Hennepin County Correctional Facility in Plymouth's gravel-bed nursery. The gravel-bed nursery provides county access to hardy, diversified, and cost-effective trees.

The county also uses the gravel-bed nursery to remove emerald ash borer-infested ash trees, the primary threat to the forest canopy, which they anticipate will cause future infestation. The emerald ash borer is an invasive tree pest that attacks and destroys ash trees.

This process involves planting approximately 1,000 different saplings acquired from commercial nurseries in the gravel-bed every spring. During the summer, the trees establish a strong root structure and can be transplanted in the fall.

There are numerous methods to incorporate planting projects in the county's rural and urban neighborhoods, such as at public libraries and other public buildings, in educational facilities, in public parks and schools, and in natural areas and conservation easements.

The county has or is currently doing several planting projects, including the Arbor Day plantings at many different locales, provisions of facilities and libraries are located in Hennepin County, and designated community places, such as schools and parks, in the neighborhoods, especially in Midtown.

Conservation easements and habitat restoration projects in natural regions as well as developing infrastructure for transportation and commuting are also part of the county's project.

Dustin Ellis at dustin.ellis@hennepin.us or 612-348-2259 is ready to assist you with a plant-based planting project or help you establish a gravel-bed nursery.

