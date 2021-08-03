Saint Paul, MN

5 best lakes in Minnesota to visit

SAINT PAUL, MN - As we all know, there are plenty of amazing lakes and wild places to discover in Minnesota. Here is a list of the 5 best lakes in Minnesota you and your family should visit.

1. Mille Lacs Lake, Isle

Mille Lacs Lake is one of the state’s largest lakes. It is only 75 miles north of the Twin Cities, and there are activities such as fishing and boating you can do at the lake.

2. Otter Tail Lake, Otter Tail Country

Otter Tail County is filled with two things that define Minnesota: beautiful small towns and lakes. This lake is a great option if you're planning on going to Otter Tail Country, which is one of the state's largest counties.

3. Snelling Lake, St. Paul

Fort Snelling State Park is just a short bike ride from downtown St. Paul and is located south of the Mississippi River. If you don't want to go that far or leave the city, Snelling Lake is a great option.

4. Lake Maria, Monticello

Lake Maria is a beautiful place to visit, located just an hour north of the Twin Cities, and offers a distinct North Woods atmosphere that attracts many visitors and Minnesota residents.

5. Detroit Lake, Detroit Lakes

If you want to explore the wetlands areas, you should try visiting the Detroit Lakes Wetland Management District, where you’ll find protected ecosystems and can learn more about the nature.

If you want to know other best places to discover in Minnesota you can visit Explore Minnesota website here.

