Newest DNR Campfire Restrictions and Counties

MINNESOTA, MN — Starting from July 27, 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is tightening campfire restrictions to help assure public safety and safeguard natural resources. Check out the following regulations before heading to the cabin or campground:

Backcountry, remote, and dispersed camping are not permitted to have campfires. No exceptions.

No campfires with or without a ring are allowed on any DNR-managed sites. All campgrounds, cabins, picnic spots, and other day-use locations are covered by this rule. Camp stoves are the only exception.

On non-DNR-managed sites, campfires may be allowed in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort. Please check with the site manager for possible additional restrictions.

No fireworks may be set off on any public or private property outside of the city borders.

The state does not issue permits for burning brush or yard waste.

Additionally, all recreational fires on DNR-managed properties in four additional counties are also temporarily prohibited including:

The western section of Roseau

Douglas

Kanabec

Kittson

Mille Lacs

Otter Tail

Pine

Pope

However, these counties are exempt from the above-mentioned restrictions on non-DNR lands.

Furthermore, the burning restrictions will be in effect until the DNR commissioner revises or terminates them when meteorological and environmental circumstances indicate a significant decrease in a fire hazard.

You can visit The Department of Natural Minnesota website for the detail and further information regarding this restriction

