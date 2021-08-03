The Minneapolis Health Department plan to spread awareness about the bad effect of skin lightening products

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Skin lightening products are promoted with the idea that lighter skin is more attractive. However, most of these products contain dangerous chemicals, and it's bad for the skin & health.

Hence, The Minneapolis Health Department is planning to reduce the use of dangerous skin-lightening products through education.

They plan to reduce the use of skin-lightening goods and practices for those who are most affected, as well as their families' exposure, while also providing safe disposal options. Educate retailers who offer these products, both licensed and unlicensed and plan to reduce the availability of these products to consumers.

Most lightening products contain dangerous chemicals such as:

- Hydroquinone: This chemical element can decrease melanosome formation while boosting disintegration in melanocytes. Melanosomes are the cells responsible for the production of melanin, the pigment that gives our skin its color.

- Steroids: This chemical has the potential to cause the skin to thin as well as inhibit melanocyte's process.

- Mercury: Mercury is a chemical element that prevents the formation of melanin, resulting in a lighter skin tone.

If you are currently using products that contain harmful chemicals, such as those listed above, please stop using them as soon as possible. It's important to note that your body can ultimately clear itself of mercury if you stop using those skin-lightening products.

Similarly, do not use skin-lightening cosmetics if the label warns against wearing jewelry, or if the label does not list ingredients or is written in a language you do not understand.

As a rule, do not throw the products since the dangerous components may affect the environment through water or land, and continue infecting other people. Instead, take the products to a City hazardous waste site to dispose of them safely.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.