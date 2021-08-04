Hennepin County: The objectives and goals of the Country Forest Program

Crystal jo/Unsplash

HENNEPIN, MN—The Community Forest Strategic Plan in the Hennepin County describes the objectives and goals of the Country Forest Program. The program was held between 2020 and continue to 2025 to conserve the tree canopy and enhance the benefits of trees.

To fulfill the following objectives, the plan incorporates more than 50 strategies in which among them are:

- Establish, diversify, and sustain a tree planting and maintenance program throughout the county.

- Increase the resilience of the community forest in Hennepin County.

- Increase the ability of an organization to support, value, and sustain trees.

- Educate and engage residents for them to take on the role of stewards of the community forest.

The initiatives mentioned in this plan will strengthen internal and external collaborations, enhance tree care participation, and raise the understanding of tree values.

To minimize disparities and respond to climate change, they will use trees to reduce disparities and document success stories that inspire more action. Using all of these measures will build a healthier and more resilient community forest, allowing more people to benefit from trees.

Development of the plan

The strategic plan was established through a collaborative planning process with feedback from both domestic and external partners.

Through several seminars, county employees created a vision for the future of the forestry program, identified potential obstacles, outlined methods, and established objectives.

Plan Implementation

The foresters of Hennepin County are starting to apply measures suggested in their 2021 work plan. The scheme will be submitted for formal approval to the Hennepin County Committee together with the updated Strategic Plan for Natural Resources later this year.

Foresters of Hennepin County are keen to discuss collaboration opportunities that help reach the strategic plan's goals or to hear further suggestions. Send an email to trees@hennepin.us.

