The City of Minneapolis to start sewer smoke testing program

Amanda Marie/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The city crews in the Minneapolis neighborhood are preparing for smoke testing of sanitary sewers. Crews will discharge non-toxic smoke into the sewers, and the smoke shows leaks, cracks, and defective links in the lines.

Breakages or improper connection to the sanitary wastewater system might cause rainfall to flood into it in a major storm. Finding and screening breaks helps us limit the probability of overflows. The reduction in rainwater in the sanitary sewage system also reduces the quantity of waste processed. This early detection could potentially save the city's budget in the long run.

The test's smoke may enter your home via floor drains and unused toilets, sinks, or showers. While all drains include a water trap to keep odors out of homes, floor drains in basements or garages might dry out.

Assure that the drains in your home are filled with water to prevent smoke from entering. A bucket of water should be poured down any drains on the floor, sink, or shower, as well as any toilets that have not been used for more than 30 days.

Usually, a basement will be used as a storage or laundry area if you live in an apartment. You can pour down the laundry tub or floor drains with water.

During the test, the smoke will be completely safe and harmless to ensure that drapes and other fabrics would not leave any stains. Coughing and irritation might occur due to the smoke, which can affect people and pets who have respiratory issues. According to the city, people with these types of health concerns are encouraged to avoid the testing area.

Please call 612-673-3254 if exposure to smoke may aggravate your health or someone in your household has mobility limits, respiratory issues, and other health concerns.

If your property is home to a daycare center or a nursing home, please also let the City know before any testing is conducted in your area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.