The City of Wayzata to hold an electric vehicle event this September

Terry Davis

WAYZATA, MN - On September 9, 2021, Fresh Energy Organization will host a "Plug It In" event, namely an electric vehicle event.

A city-sponsored event showcasing electric vehicles that includes Shift2Electric, Fresh Energy, and Wayzata Energy and Environment Committee.

Let's join for an electric vehicle event that will offer both in-person and socially distanced experiences. Vehicle owners from all around the state can look at plug-in vehicles on display and ask owners questions about driving, owning, and charging their EV.

New and used EVs will be displayed at local auto dealerships. Other e-bikes will be on the show as well. This event will be perfect for residents who are thinking or planning to get a new electric vehicle themselves and want to get more information before purchasing.

This event will be held on September 9, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. which event is the new parking lot EV walk-through showroom will be unveiled. Then, followed by a presentation that will start at 7:00 p.m. This event will take place at Wayzata Community Room, City Hall, 600 Rice Street East, Wayzata, Minnesota.

In addition to these 2 keynote speakers, Fresh Energy's J. Drake Hamilton will talk on renewable energy and EV legislation, while Shift2Electric's Jukka Kukkonen will speak on EV choosing and charging 101. When the talks are over, there will be a Q&A session.

Two random winners will receive tickets to have a Tesla delivered to their homes. To win, one must be present.

For persons who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19, MDH highly encourages the use of a mask. Visit the website: facecover.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/

To learn more about this event, visit Fresh Energy's website fresh-energy.org.

