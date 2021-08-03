Ramsey County: Starry Trek 2021 will be held on August 21, 2021

Laker/Pexels

MAPLEWOOD, MN - The University of Minnesota AIS's Starry Trek 2021 program will be held at 2015 Van Dyke Street Maplewood from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 21, 2021.

Details about the event:

In 2015, the invasive algae known as starry stonewort was detected in Lake Koronis. It has since spread to 14 other Minnesota lakes. Now AIS detectors need your help in investigating other lakes to understand their distribution in Minnesota better.

Volunteers from across the state and Wisconsin will join you for AIS Snapshot Day to help detect aquatic invasive species. Volunteers for Starry Trek spotted a new colony of starry stonewort near Grand Lake during our first event in 2017.

Following this finding, the local lake association and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources worked together to remove the starry stonewort. As a result, the population of starry stonewort in Grand Lake has been restricted to the original discovery site.

The state's agencies and organizations will sponsor training, and participants will be assigned to search sites as soon as they arrive at the local training site.

Everyone must return to the local training facility to check in and turn in collected specimens and datasheets.

No prior experience is required! A parent must accompany participants who are below 18 years old. Megan Weber can be reached at mmweber@umn.edu if you require further information.

Click "Register" to get a list of nearby training facilities and sign up for a training session. You will be notified by email and as a thank you, each participant will receive a free tote bag. Volunteers who register before August 15th will be guaranteed availability.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to August 22nd (following the same schedule). If severe weather affects your local training site, you will be notified by email.

For further information related to Starry Trek's map and register for this event, please visit https://www.ramseycounty.us/content/starry-trek or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/starry-trek-2021-tickets-160790832709.

