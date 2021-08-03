Clay County requires additional child foster care homes

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

CLAY COUNTY, MN - Have you ever considered the possibility of sharing your home with a child who is temporary without a place to call home?

Is it your dream to be a member of a group of professionals who work together to protect children while also delivering services to improve their quality of life? Answering YES to any of the aforementioned questions indicates that you may be the exceptional individual that Clay County is looking for.

Clay County is hoping to find residents who are interested in providing weekend, short-term, and long-term care to children in need in their communities. Foster families are supplied with financial assistance to help them meet the basic requirements of their foster children, such as food, clothes, and other expenses.

Aside from that, each child in care is supplied with health and dental coverage. Homes for children of all ages are in high demand, as is the placement of siblings in the same home when they are separated from their parents.

There are some requirements for Foster Families:

• You reside in Clay County.

• You must be at least 21 years old, financially stable, and a responsible adult to be considered eligible.

• Live in a home that complies with safety regulations and provides adequate sleeping space.

• To apply for foster care, you must first complete an application.

• Provide three professional references to Clay County.

• You must provide a set of fingerprints in order for a criminal history background check to be done on all individuals above the age of 18 as well as on household members who are 13 years old or older.

• Take part in a home study that includes interviews with all of the members of the household.

• Participate in 12 hours of continuous training per year to gain a better understanding of connected concerns.

Foster parenting is available to qualified candidates, please contact Gail Burnside @ 218-299-7654 or gail.burnside@co.clay.mn.us for additional information.

You can visit www.claycountymn.gov and search Family Foster Care Licensing for further information.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.