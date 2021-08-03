Discovering 5 Hidden Gems Restaurants in Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, MN - As we all know, there are many restaurants in Saint Paul, but finding the hidden gems is surely the thrill you won't want to miss. Here are some that are worth the discovery.

1. Taste of Rondo Bar & Grill

Established recently in the summer of 2020, Taste of Rondo Bar & Grill offers a sunny summer ambience with their wonderful terrace and a wide range of Southern-influenced cuisine, including outstanding shrimp and grits.

2. Bole Ethiopian

The Bole Ethiopian restaurant menu is the best choice to enjoy with your friends with its various big platters to share, such as the Tour of Ethiopia. There’s also a great well-done steak sandwich for the days you feel like eating alone.

3. Sole Cafe

Sole is a Korean cafe that has been serving classic Korean dishes on Snelling Avenue. The japchae here is presented as tangles of clear noodles threaded with vegetable packing and deeply savory flavored sauce.

4. Tavial Grill

Tavial Grill is the common answer if you ask a local for tasty Mexican food on West 7th. The menu is packed full of wonderful flavors like the Asada fries, French fries doused in Nacho cheese sauce, and studs of shaved steak.

5. Cheng Heng

Cheng Heng serves Cambodian cuisines full of tastes and textures that are ideal for any Minnesota day. From a spicy order of papaya salad that brings the sweet relief of sweat on a muggy summer day, to a sour spicy soup with lemongrass and lime leaves called tam yam for the winter.

